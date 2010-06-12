Videos : special baston bollywood
Tremechan samedi 12 juin 2010 à 10:39
Comme vous avez été nombreux à apprécier les séquences d'Alluda Majaka (là et là) j'vous propose, en ce samedi matin paisible et ensoleillé (enfin, ça dépend où on se trouve) une bonne dose de mawashis dans les gencives, de pétages d'orbites et de sauce curry. Enjoy :
